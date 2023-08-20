Iza Calzado discloses battling parasitic disease during pregnancy 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I felt a very primal urge to fight, not only for myself, but for another human. For you, anak,' Iza says.

MANILA, Philippines – Iza Calzado opened up about having been diagnosed with a serious medical condition during her pregnancy with daughter, Deia Amihan.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, August 19, the actress looked back at her pregnancy journey and how she fought for her and her baby’s well-being.

Iza shared that on August 16, 2022, while she was on vacation in Switzerland, she received the news that she contracted a parasitic disease called Toxoplasmosis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, it’s an “infection with a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii.” It said that while most people infected with the parasite do not have symptoms, the most serious disease often affects infants and people with weakened immune systems.

Iza continued that she was informed that infection would be a potential risk for her pregnancy, especially if it passed through the placenta.

“I was told there could be brain damage, visual impairment, or it could even lead to pregnancy loss,” she recalled.

The actress shared that her husband, Ben Wintle, called a specialist to have a video call with her and discuss the possible risks that the disease could have inflicted on their daughter.

“For the first time in my life, I felt a very primal urge to fight, not only for myself, but for another human. For you, anak,” she wrote to Deia.

Despite being disheartened by the possible risks, she said that she was resolved to fight for her daughter. “This was the first time I felt deeply connected to you. I knew that we would fight this together. I knew that God was on our side and he would make sure everything turns out well,” she added.

Iza explained that her condition was also the main reason why they had to stay in the United Kingdom when she was pregnant as there was no advanced testing or treatment available in the Philippines.

Thankfully, she said, the infection didn’t pass through in her placenta, and that her child was deemed safe.

“As I watch you grow into the healthy and strong baby that you are, I marvel at God’s divine timing, plan, and His grace. Thank you for being one with me in that battle,” she wrote.

Iza and Ben tied the knot at a Palawan beach wedding in December 2018. They welcomed their first child Deia in January. – Rappler.com