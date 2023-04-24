Joyce Pring, Juancho Triviño welcome second child 

'Our little girl finally made her appearance Earth-side,' says Joyce

MANILA, Philippines – Joyce Pring gave birth to her second child with husband Juancho Triviño.

The host made the announcement on Sunday, April 23, sharing a video of herself and her husband in the hospital.

Joyce detailed that she had an “intense, fast, [and] furious [three]-hour labor” without an epidural, adding that Juancho’s “head hurt” from watching her deliver their eight-pound baby girl.

“Our little girl finally made her appearance Earth-side and we are so grateful to God, from Whom all blessings flow,” she wrote.

She also shared that they are “well and healthy.”

Fellow celebrities such as Megan Young, Camille Prats, and Dianne Medina have congratulated the couple.

Joyce and Juancho wed in February 2020. They welcomed their first child in July 2021, and announced her second pregnancy in November 2022. – Rappler.com