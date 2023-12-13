Hilary Duff is pregnant with 4th child

Celebrities
Duff and husband Matthew Koma are expecting again!

MANILA, Philippines – Hilary Duff is expecting another bundle of joy with husband and record producer Matthew Koma!

The former Lizzie McGuire star announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Tuesday, December 12. Her family’s holiday greeting card wrote: “Surprise, surprise! We’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Koma, 36, also shared the family photo, with the caption: “Baby #4 is loading…” This would be Duff and Koma’s third child together, and Duff’s fourth.

Duff, 36, co-parents her first son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, whom she divorced from in 2015. Duff and Koma share 5-year-old daughter Banks and 2-year-old daughter Mae together.

Duff and Koma married in December 2019. – Rappler.com

