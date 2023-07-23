From Filipino food to acting, Kim Seon-Ho shares what he wants to try next

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The South Korean actor says he is 'blessed and grateful' to be back

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Kim Seon-Ho is back in the Philippines, this time for a fan meeting organized by clothing giant BENCH on Saturday, July 22 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. He had also been in the country last January

In a press conference held on Saturday, Kim Seon-Ho shared how he felt “blessed and grateful” that he was able to visit the Philippines and meet his fans again through BENCH. The Korean actor has been one of the brand’s endorsers since August 2022.

“Every time I come here, there is really a warmest welcome for me. That’s why I could really feel warm and grateful about this,” he said through an interpreter.

Filipino food he’d like to try

When asked about the Filipino food that he wants to try during his visit, Kim Seon-Ho said that he would like to try halo-halo this time.

“Last time I went here in the Philippines, I wasn’t able to go to a lot of places, but this time, it came to my mind that I want to try halo-halo. I’m very curious about halo-halo,” he said.

Back in his January event, the cold dessert was among the options presented to him when asked which Filipino dessert he would like to eat. However, he ultimately chose bibingka then, saying, “Rice cake: I like it, I love it.”

The roles he plays and what he wants to do next

Since his last visit to the Philippines, much has changed for the Korean actor. He recently made his feature film debut with The Childe, which premiered in South Korean cinemas in June and Philippine cinemas in July.

In the action-noir film, the actor veers away from his “good boy” image, as he plays a sinister chaser.

Kim Seon-Ho shared during the press con how he had to converse with the director, look into a lot of references such as the works of Stanley Kubrick, prepared for action scenes, and studied the script thoroughly to transform into this character.

The character is a huge shift from his past projects, such as series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Start Up, where he usually has a sweet persona. He shared that it takes him about a month or two to prepare for a role and adjust himself so that individuality of each character shines through.

He likened this preparation and versatility to styling clothing: “There is so much versatility to characters but the character starts from me. Just like clothing, it is kind of a different look and style when I wear it. So that’s how I see the individuality of the character. Actually, being an actor, [I am] prone to having new challenges every time I get a character. This makes me a bit worried and scared but at the same time, excited. So as an actor, I try to always have a new challenge,” he said through an interpreter.

He admitted as well that he likes doing scenes where he can converse with a lot of people.

“Rather than talk about genre, I talk more about scenes. My favorite scene actually is being most ordinary and most [approachable] to the people who are watching my films. So I find that talking and having conversations with a lot of people, and that kind of scene is really my favorite and is special because it becomes my memory,” he said through an interpreter.

“There were a lot of characters that I was able to present [with] different characteristics. Now I want to go back to [a] character where I can be ordinary just like normal people. I want to have this kind of life in a film,” Kim Seon-Ho added.

The actor added that his character in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is most similar to himself precisely because he likes to talk to people.

“I try to push myself to be a better actor every day,” he shared. “There is a lot of room for improvement…. I would like to request to look forward to me being a better actor day by day.” – Rappler.com