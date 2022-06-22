Honey Lee gives birth to first child

The Korean actress and beauty queen welcomes a healthy daughter with her non-celebrity husband

MANILA, Philippines – Beauty queen and actress Honey Lee, also known as Lee Ha-nee, has given birth to her first child – a healthy daughter – on Monday, June 20, Saram Entertainment announced on Tuesday, June 21.

“Currently, both the mother and child are healthy, and they are resting with their family’s blessings and care,” the agency said, according to a translated Soompi report.

In December 2021, the 39-year-old Korean actress announced that she had gotten married to a non-celebrity boyfriend in an intimate vow ceremony where only the couple’s families were present.

A month later, in January 2022, the actress shared news of her pregnancy.

“We express our gratitude to those who were watching with warm support, and please give lots of blessings and support to actress Honey Lee, who gained a precious new member in her family, and her newly born baby,” Saram Entertainment added.

Honey Lee first rose to fame in 2006 when she won the pageant title of Miss Korea. She went on to represent her country in the 2007 Miss Universe pageant and placed fourth overall.

The actress’ latest onscreen stints include the 2019 K-drama The Fiery Priest, and the 2021 K-drama One the Woman. Lee bagged the Best Actress Award for her roles in both series. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.