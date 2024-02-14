‘After Monday, wala na akong immunity’: Kris Aquino shares health update on 53rd birthday

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino appeared on a special episode of Fast Talk With Boy Abunda on Wednesday, February 14, to share an important update on her health on her 53rd birthday.

The actress-host said that the next six months will be a crucial period for her, as this coming Monday, February 19 (Los Angeles time), she will be visiting the hospital to try a biological medicine to improve her heart condition. She said that if the medicine does not take effect, she has a “very strong chance” of suffering cardiac arrest.

She will be needing a total of four doses of this new medication, which she will be trying out a small dose of first to see if her body can handle it.

Kris shared that the muscles surrounding her heart, as well as its middle layer, are now very swollen. She explained that a simple attempt to walk to the bathroom or to put on weight has already caused her blood pressure to increase to levels up to 140bpm, adding that the danger behind her condition is that she could suffer a stroke at any time.

Kris further shared that her fifth autoimmune disease is being classified by doctors as an autoimmune mixed connective tissue disease. Under this falls lupus – which she had bared the onset of in January – or also rheumatoid arthritis.

Despite her condition, however, Kris affirmed that she is fighting to stay alive.

“I hate to say it, but I’ve always been very, very upfront and honest at hinarap ko na ‘to because alam ko na bawat araw, especially now birthday ko pa, pahiram na lang ‘to ng Diyos. Binigyan ako ng bonus, so whatever days are left, it’s a blessing. But I really want to stay alive. Sino ba naman ang sasabihin na handa na akong mamatay?” Kris said.

(I hate to say it, but I’ve been always been very, very upfront and honest and I’m saying this now because I know that each day, especially now that it’s my birthday, is just borrowed from God. I was given a bonus, so whatever days are left, it’s a blessing. But I really want to stay alive. Who would say that they’re ready to die?)

She added that as Bimby, her youngest son, is only 16, she promised him that she would do everything in her power to recover, especially since his brother Josh is an individual on the autism spectrum.

“Kailangan pa nila ako, but on the flip side of that, after Monday, wala na akong immunity. Puwede na ‘kong dapuan ng kahit anong sakit at wala akong panlaban doon,” Kris said.

(They still need me, but on the flip side of that, after Monday, I won’t have immunity anymore. I can catch whatever sickness and not have anything to fight it.)

The now-53-year-old also explained that the reason it is so difficult for her to fight off her illnesses is that there are three pages’ worth of medicines that she cannot take – including common fever reducers like paracetamol and almost all antibiotics. She even said that the medicines she is allowed to take can be counted with ten fingers.

Kris also gave an analogy to help viewers better understand her condition.

“Papasok ka sa giyera, lahat ng kalaban mo naka-Armalite, lahat sila may assault rifle. Ikaw, binigyan ka ng butter knife o binigyan ka ng isang tinidor. ‘Yun lang ang panlaban,” she explained.

(You’re going to war, and all your enemies are equipped with Armalites or assault rifles. But you were only given a butter knife or a fork. That’s your only weapon.)

To cap off the episode, Kris said that she promises everyone that she will continue to fight for her recovery in exchange for all the love, support, and prayers, that they have given her.

“Wala naman akong nagawa para sa inyo, pero kayo, sobra yung binibigay niyo sa akin na lakas (I may not have done anything for you, but the strength you have given me is overflowing) because I know that you’re praying for me, and that’s the biggest gift anyone can give,” she said.

Kris also thanked her long-time co-host Boy Abunda, as he had promised to immediately fly to the US to accompany Josh and Bimby should anything happen to Kris.

Kris previously revealed in an Instagram comment that Bimby would need to start working soon to help shoulder her medical bills. – Rappler.com