Maggie Wilson says online ‘trolls’ were behind smear campaign against her

The model shares screenshots of influencers allegedly being instructed to troll her and her company for money

MANILA, Philippines – Maggie Wilson took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 26 to call out “influencers” that were allegedly paid to troll her and her company, Acasa Manila, online.

The model shared a screenshot of a compilation of videos attacking her; they contained influencers who Wilson said were instructed to create content against her. Multiple Instagram stories show a group chat containing conversations between the paid influencers.

According to the messages sent by the organizers of the smear campaign, the influencers were instructed to call Wilson’s furniture company Acasa Manila a “scam.” They were also instructed to make their videos look as believable as possible.

“Binigyan kayo ng idea, sinabihan kayo lagyan niyo ng sariling atake at ad-lib (You were given an idea and you were instructed to ad-lib and add your own attacks),” one message read.

In one story, a screenshot indicates that the individuals were allegedly paid P8,000 for their videos.

Wilson posted screenshots of some of the influencers involved coming forward and saying that their posts against her were scripted.

The former Binibining Pilipinas World alleges that her ex-husband Victor Consunji’s current partner Rachel Carrasco led the attacks against her.

She shared excerpts from the cyber-libel case that Carrasco filed against Wilson and her rumored partner Tim Connor. She explained that the charges against Connor were dropped since the case was filed in the UK.

“Just stop,” Wilson said in a message directed to Carrasco. “It’s embarrassing. Be happy and leave me alone.”

She advised content creators that participated in the campaign to come forward to avoid legal action.

Maggie Wilson and Victor Consunji separated in 2021. They share a son, Connor, whom Wilson said she was not allowed to see on Christmas of that year. In March 2022, she stated that she was denied photos from her son’s birthday.

In July 2022, Wilson said that Consunji “entered [her] home illegally.” In August 2022, after refuting adultery allegations from Consuji, Wilson accused him of having an affair and said she was issued a motion for a gag order. In February 2023, Consunji accused her of harassment and bullying. – Rappler.com