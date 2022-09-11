Markus Paterson confirms split with Janella Salvador

'She's happy in life, and I'm happy in life, and our only priority is Jude,' says Markus

MANILA, Philippines – After months of speculation, Markus Paterson finally confirmed that he is no longer in a relationship with Janella Salvador, adding that they went their separate ways “almost a year” ago.

“Just to clear up the facts, me and Janella have been broken up for almost a year. She’s happy in life, and I’m happy in life, and our only priority is Jude,” the actor wrote in his Instagram stories on Saturday, September 10.

Markus also addressed his viral statement from a recent episode of the Boys After Dark podcast wherein he opened up about avoiding dating someone from showbiz. “Kung may lessons ako sa mga relationships ko, [it’s] to never fucking date someone in the industry… Sa lahat ng mga nanonood na batang artista o gustong mag-artista, ‘wag kayo mag-date ng ibang babaeng artista,” he said in the podcast.

(If there’s a lesson I learned from my previous relationships, it’s never to fucking date someone in the industry… To all young actors or those who are planning to become one, don’t ever date an actress.)

Markus clarified that his statement in the podcast wasn’t an attack on Janella. “What I said in the podcast wasn’t actually about her but I understand that it was open to misinterpretation because of the way I phrased it and since we never actually announced our break up,” he said.

Prior to Markus’ statement, Janella has also opened up about being a single mom to their son Jude.

Speculations about her split with Markus first surfaced when she was notably absent from the actor’s birthday celebration, with netizens also pointing out that the two have not been posting photos of each other on their respective social media accounts.

In separate interviews in June, the two addressed the rumors, with Markus saying that they have a “good relationship with each other” but did not confirm nor deny whether they’re still together. Meanwhile, Janella said that they’re “okay,” but appealed to fans to respect their privacy first.

Markus and Janella first confirmed that they were a couple in September 2020. In January 2021, they introduced to the public their son Jude Trevor, who was born in October 2020. – Rappler.com