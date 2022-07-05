Sandra Lemonon gives birth to first child with Sol Mercado

The beauty queen and former PBA player introduce their son, Zaiah Rafael

MANILA, Philippines – Beauty queen Sandra Lemonon and former PBA player Sol Mercado welcomed their first baby together in June, sharing photos on their Instagram accounts on Sunday, July 3.

“Pinky promise, now and forever,” Lemonon captioned on the black and white photo of their baby’s hand touching their fingers.

Her fiancé also shared photos of him carrying their child in his arms, saying that these were proofs of life and love.

Both of their captions also included the baby’s name – Zaiah Rafael Mercado – along with the date of his birth, which is June 21, 2022.

Several celebrities such as Catriona Gray, Mark Bumgarner, and KC Montero extended their warm greetings to the couple on the new milestone. “Such a blessing,” Gray wrote.

In March, Lemonon and Mercado announced their engagement and pregnancy to the public. The couple first disclosed their relationship in September 2021.

Lemonon joined Miss Universe Philippines 2020 and finished as part of the top 16. Sol, a three-time basketball champion, left North Port Batang Pier in 2020 to join the Phoenix Fuel Masters. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.