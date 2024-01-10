Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez unfollow each other on Instagram amid breakup rumors

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that long-time celebrity couple Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez are no longer following each other’s Instagram accounts, further fueling speculation that they’ve parted ways.

Sarah was the first to unfollow Richard on Tuesday morning, January 9. Aside from her husband, the Swiss-Filipino actress also no longer followed the accounts of Richard’s mother, Annabelle Rama, and siblings, Ruffa and Raymond. At the time, all of them still followed Sarah’s account.

However, on Wednesday, January 10, Richard, as well as his mother and siblings, have also unfollowed Sarah’s account. While Richard no longer follows Sarah’s official Instagram accounts, he still follows a certain Sarah Lahbati fan page that was last updated in 2013.

The unfollowing on social media came days after reports that Richard was seen at a gastropub with actress Barbie Imperial. The two previously worked together in FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.

Speculations that Sarah and Richard’s relationship is on the rocks started making rounds in November 2023 when the model-actress was absent from Annabelle’s birthday celebration. These rumors were further fueled by Sarah’s Instagram display name changes from Sarah Lahbati-Gutierrez, SLG, and finally to Sarah Lahbati.

Prior to this, Sarah appeared in the finale episode of the ABS-CBN teleserye The Iron Heart in October 2023. The series starred her husband.

While neither Sarah nor Richard have made an official statement about the state of their marriage yet, Annabelle revealed in a December 2023 interview with ABS-CBN News that her son Richard has been living with her for a month already. In the same interview, Annabelle refused to confirm or deny if the two had gone their separate ways, only saying that the public will know their status soon.

Meanwhile, Sarah also denied the rumors that she was speaking ill of mother-in-law.

Sarah and Richard welcomed their first child Zion in 2013 when the former was 19 and the latter was 29. They later welcomed their second son Kai in 2018. The couple eventually wed in 2020. – Rappler.com