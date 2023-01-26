LOOK: Sophie Albert, Vin Abrenica are married after 10 years of dating

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity couple Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert have tied the knot after a decade of being together.

Sophie shared photos from their wedding ceremony on Wednesday, January 25, citing a Bible verse from Song of Solomon as her caption: “I have found the one whom my soul loves.”

In her Instagram Story, the actress shared her excitement about being married. “Finally a Mrs.,” she said.

Fellow celebrities like Iya Villania, Bela Padilla, Ritz Azul, and Max Collins congratulated the couple.

Vin and Sophie got engaged in December 2020 after being together for eight years. They welcomed their first child, Avianna Celeste, in March 2021.

Sophie and Vin first met on the TV5 talent search Artista Academy, which both of them won. Sophie starred in the series Bihag, The Gift, and the Philippine adaptation of Descendants of the Sun, while Vin is known for his roles in Wildflower and A Soldier’s Heart. – Rappler.com