‘The Voice’ finalist Kokoi Baldo dies at 44

The Filipino reggae singer's wife asks for 'privacy during this hard time'

MANILA, Philippines – The Voice Philippines season 2 grand finalist Kokoi Baldo died on Friday, December 8, his wife and manager Sam confirmed on his Facebook page. He was 44.

Sam announced the news with a “heavy heart” and asked fans for “privacy during this hard time.”

According to an ABS-CBN News report, the reggae singer died after a truck collided with his motorcycle along the Circumferential Road in Barangay Mandalagan, Bacolod City.

In a separate Facebook post, Baldo’s wife asked everyone to take down posts showing the scene of her husband’s accident, as these are “already causing distress to [their] entire family.”

“If you see any posts of the said accident, please ask the owner of the post to delete. Thank you for understanding,” she wrote.

Baldo first rose to fame after placing in the finals of The Voice Philippines in 2014. Afterwards, he was crowned champion of reality competition series Your Moment as the frontman of reggae band Juan Gapang. – Rappler.com