‘Blessings after blessings’: Ynna Asistio gets married, announces pregnancy



MANILA, Philippines – Actress Ynna Asistio has tied the knot with her partner Bully Carbonel, with whom she is expecting her first child.

In a series of Instagram posts, Asistio disclosed that she exchanged vows with her husband in a civil ceremony held at a hotel in Muntinlupa City on Monday, August 8 – a week after they got engaged on July 31.

On Tuesday, August 9, Asistio announced her pregnancy, saying that becoming an expectant mother is her “greatest blessing” given that she’s been battling with PCOS since she was 13 years old.

“Tagal ko na gusto magka-baby (I’ve wanted to have a baby for a long time) and finally, it’s happening,” she said. “It has always been my prayer and my dream to become a mom as I always say, in His perfect time, He will make things possible.”

She continued, “Another prayer and dream of mine is about to come true. I waited [until] I found out na safe na si baby and I’m enjoying every moment of it. From [our] baby to our engagement to our wedding yesterday, I can finally say that I am [content], at peace and happy with my life.”

Asistio, 30, is the daughter of veteran actress Nadia Montenegro. She also starred in ABS-CBN’s primetime series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. – Rappler.com