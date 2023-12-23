LIST: Filipino celebrity pregnancies of 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

These celebrity couples are welcoming (or have welcomed) their new bundles of joy!

MANILA, Philippines – 2023 was a year of many things for Filipino celebrities – break-ups, relationship reveals, showbiz kalat, weddings, engagements, and even new bundles of joy!

Several Philippine celebrity couples announced the anticipated baby blessings this year, and fans are just as excited to welcome these celebrity babies into the world very soon.

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez

“Christmas came early,” the Filipina actress and her businessman husband said when they announced their first pregnancy on December 1 with a Christmas-themed photoshoot showing off Salvador’s baby bump.

The couple tied the knot in a civil wedding at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 14, on the occasion of their fourth anniversary. They later wed in a larger ceremony on July 31 in Bali, Indonesia.

Salvador announced their engagement in April 2022. She revealed in 2019 that they began dating again after first being together in 2010.

Dominique Cojuangco and Michael Hearn

Dominique Cojuangco, the daughter of actress Gretchen Barretto and business tycoon Antonio “Tonyboy” Cojuangco, announced her pregnancy on November 25 with a clip of her husband and businessman Michael Hearn putting his hands on her stomach.

Cojuangco and Hearn tied the knot in March, almost two years after announcing their engagement.

Yasmien Kurdi and Rey Soldevilla

Starstruck runner-up Yasmien Kurdi announced on November 20 that she was expecting her second child in 2024 with husband Rey Soldevilla via an adorable family photoshoot. Their first daughter Ayesha – whom they welcomed in November 2012 – wore a shirt with “big sister” printed on it.

Kurdi said that the second baby is going to be the “third Dragon” in their family as she and Ayesha were also born under the Year of the Dragon.

Kurdi and Soldevilla wed in January 2012.

Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto

In July, Pauleen Luna announced that she and husband Vic Sotto were expecting their second child. In a video posted, their daughter Tali was playing with balloons that read “big sister.”

Luna’s confirmation came weeks after Joey de Leon fueled pregnancy rumors when he referred to her as “buntis (pregnant)” on the pilot episode of E.A.T.

Pauleen and Vic married in January 2016. Tali was born in November 2017.

Cinderella Faye Obeñita and Henri Lopez

Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita is expecting her first baby with fiancé Henri Lopez, announcing the news via a sonogram photo posted on June 12.

“An angel is in the offing and we cannot resist sharing this gift with you, our friends, and family!” the beauty queen added.

The beauty queen welcomed their baby Hashira Cairo in September, sharing a photo of her newborn as she detailed her birthing story. “Our journey took an unexpected turn, but we’re stronger for it. From a natural start to an emergency C-section, our baby’s safe arrival is all that matters,” she wrote.

Obeñita and Lopez got engaged in April, after more than six years of dating.

Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano

Toni Gonzaga and husband Paul Soriano announced on June 4 that they were expecting their second child, sharing clips from the baby shower.

The actress-host and film director welcomed their daughter Paulina Celestine in August.

The couple wed in June 2015. They welcomed their first child, Seve, in 2016.

Valerie Concepcion and Francis Sunga

Actress Valerie Concepcion announced on Mother’s Day this year, May 14, that she was expecting her first child with husband Francis Sunga.

“God has given us our little answered prayer,” she wrote on Instagram. “My husband and I are very grateful for this very precious gift and we couldn’t be any happier sharing this news.”

The couple welcomed son Viktor Francis, a “tiny human, the fruit of unimaginable love, and [their] family’s biggest blessing” on October 25.

Valerie and Francis tied the knot in 2019. The actress has one daughter, Heather Fiona, from a previous relationship.

Kris Bernal and Perry Choi

The actress and her husband announced their first pregnancy in March this year through a quirky pregnancy photoshoot creatively designed to mimic movie posters, with cheeky made-up movie titles, awards, taglines, and the baby’s due date.

The couple disclosed on August 30 that Bernal had given birth to a baby girl, Hailee Lucca, whom they called their “little sunshine.”

Kris and Perry got engaged in February 2020 and tied the knot in September 2021. Kris first made her relationship with Perry public in November 2017.

They first met as business partners in 2016. Perry, a chef, was the one who made the recipes for Kris’s burger venture, for which his family was a supplier. – Rappler.com