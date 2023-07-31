LOONA’s Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Go Won, Hyeju assemble under new group

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 5 LOONA members form a new group, Loossemble, after joining a new agency

“LOONA has assembled.”

This is the meaning of Loossemble, the new group name of Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Go Won, and Hyeju of the South Korean girl group LOONA.

The new group was announced in a press release by their agency CTDENM on Monday, July 31, following a fan event in South Korea on Saturday.

“Moving forward, they are expecting to interact with fans through a variety of content, including the release of a new album,” CTDENM said.

Details of the upcoming album were unannounced as of posting time.

This comes after the five members, along with the rest of LOONA, left their former agency BlockBerry Creative following a string of lawsuits and a fan boycott.

Hyunjin and Vivi signed with CTDENM in June 2023, followed by Yeojin, Go Won, and Hyeju in July.

Heejin, Haseul, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry have signed with Modhaus under the ARTMS project, with Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry joining in January and Haseul following suit in June. Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry revived their old group Odd Eye Circle, releasing a new album Version Up and single Air Force One in July.

Chuu signed with new agency ATRP in April, and is gearing up for a solo album in the latter half of 2023.

Yves announced plans of going solo, but has not signed with an agency as of posting. – Rappler.com