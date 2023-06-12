LOONA’s Hyunjin, Vivi sign exclusive contracts with new agency

Hyunjin and Vivi’s new agency, CTDENM, was founded by a former director of LOONA’s current agency

Members of South Korean girl group LOONA, Hyunjin and Vivi, have signed exclusive contracts with CTDENM, the brand new agency announced on Sunday, June 11.

CTDENM was founded by Yoon Do-yeon, a former planning director at LOONA’s agency BlockBerry Creative, who has also previously worked with SM Entertainment.

“We would like to thank HyunJin and ViVi for joining us at this new starting point,” CTDENM said in a statement as translated by Soompi.

“We will do our utmost in giving our unsparing support to these two artists in the future so that their talents can blossom even more beautifully.”

This follows the suspension of Hyunjin and Vivi’s exclusive contracts with BlockBerry in May 2023. They filed an injunction against the agency a few months before in February.

All 12 members of LOONA had filed injunctions to suspend their exclusive contracts with BlockBerry.

Chuu was the first to file her injunction in December 2021, citing nonpayment for her activities. BlockBerry expelled her from LOONA in November 2022, alleging verbal abuse which Chuu denied. She is now signed exclusively with her new agency ATRP, announced in April 2023.

Heejin, Haseul, Yeojin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye filed their injunctions in November 2022, days after Chuu was removed from the group, citing breach of mutual trust.

Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry won their injunctions in January 2023. The four members then signed exclusive contracts with Modhaus, and launched the ARTMS project days after.

Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye remain with BlockBerry Creative.

LOONA fans continue to boycott all activities under BlockBerry, calling out the agency for apparently mistreating LOONA members and signing them to contracts that leave them “in perpetual debt.” — Rappler.com