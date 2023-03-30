Ticket prices, seat plan: EXO Sehun and Chanyeol’s ‘Back to Back’ in Manila

EXO-SC. Sehun and Chanyeol are bringing their 'Back to Back' fan concert in the Philippines in 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino EXO-L’s! The ticket prices and seat plan for EXO Sehun and Chanyeol’s upcoming Back to Back fan concert in Manila have been announced on Wednesday, March 29.

According to event organizer PULP Live World, tickets range from P11,500 for the VIP sections to 3,000 for general admission. All sections will be seated.

Life is good when Sehun and Chanyeol are on their way to you again! Here's the seat plan and the perks guide for all EXO-L planning to catch #EXOSCinMNL this May 20, 2023 at @TheBigDome.



Tickets go on sale on Apr 23, 12NN via @TicketNetPH outlets and https://t.co/BhniORLngl. pic.twitter.com/oy3gINDTUL — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) March 29, 2023

Each VIP ticket holder will also get an official ID and lanyard and will also be eligible for a raffle to the send off, press conference, and a signed poster. Patron ticket holders are eligible for a raffle to a signed poster.

Tickets go on sale starting April 23, 12 pm, via SM TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

The two-night show will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on May 20.

The upcoming Back to Back fan concert will serve as the duo’s first show in the Philippines in four years. Chanyeol and Sehun, together with other EXO members, last visited Manila in 2019 for their EXO Planet 5 – Exploration world tour.

Aside from Sehun and Chanyeol, fellow EXO member Baekhyun will also be visiting the Philippines for the Overpass: K-pop Music Concert happening on June 11 at the Araneta Coliseum.

EXO-SC made their sub-unit debut in 2019 with the album What A Life. They released their first full-length album 1 Billion Views in 2020. – Rappler.com