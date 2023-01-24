Dolly de Leon wins Best Supporting Actress at Sweden’s Guldbagge Awards 

'Triangle of Sadness' also wins Best Movie and Best Direction in the Swedish film awards

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina actress Dolly de Leon won the award for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the Guldbagge Awards in Sweden for her performance in the Ruben Östlund black comedy Triangle of Sadness.

Casting director Pauline Hansson received the award on her behalf during the awarding ceremony held at Stockholm, Sweden on Monday, January 23 (early Tuesday morning, January 24 in Manila).

De Leon bested Carla Sehn (Stammisar), Liv Mjönes (Tack for the Last Time), and Marika Lindstrom (Burn All my Letters) in the category.

Aside from De Leon’s win, Triangle of Sadness also bagged the awards for Best Movie, Best Direction for Östlund, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Zlatko Burić, Best Costume Design, and Best Mask Design. The Guldbagge Awards is an annual Swedish film ceremony that honors achievements in the Swedish movie industry since 1964.

The Guldbagge win is the latest addition to De Leon’s growing list of accolades. In December 2022, she also won the Best Supporting Performance prize at the LA Film Critics Association Awards.

De Leon also made history as the first Filipino actor to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award. She’s also earned a nomination from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Triangle of Sadness premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022 and later won the festival’s highest prize, the Palme d’Or, putting De Leon in the international spotlight. She played Abigail, a toilet cleaner on a luxury cruise ship who ends up leading a pack of survivors stranded on an island after the ship sinks.

After Triangle of Sadness, De Leon will star in a Hollywood comedy opposite Jason Schwartzman. She also has a number of local projects lined up as well – a film called Keys to the Heart and two Cinemalaya entries, Iti Mapukpukaw and Duyan ng Magiting. – Rappler.com