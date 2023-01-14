After Golden Globes, Dolly de Leon to start filming new Hollywood movie

DOLLY DE LEON. The 'Triangle of Sadness' star arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, January 11, wearing an all-black ensemble.

The actress is set to star alongside Jason Schwartzman as his character's evil stepmom

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden Globe may have eluded Dolly de Leon, but she’s just getting started.

The Triangle of Sadness breakout star is set to appear in an upcoming comedy opposite Jason Schwartzman, where she plays his character’s evil stepmom.

According to ABS-CBN, the movie will start filming in March. Dolly will fly to the United States to work on the project and then come back to the Philippines – also for work.

She has a number of local projects lined up as well, from a film called Keys to the Heart and two Cinemalaya entries, Iti Mapukpukaw and Duyan ng Magiting.

Dolly made history as the first Filipina to earn a Golden Globe nomination, being recognized in the best supporting actress category alongside Black Panther star Angela Bassett, who would end up winning the award.

In Triangle of Sadness, Dolly played a toilet cleaner who ends up stranded on an island with rich strangers after they survive the sinking of a luxury cruise ship.

The film won the Cannes Film Festival’s highest prize, the Palme d’Or, in May 2022. Later that year, Dolly took home the prize for best supporting performance at the LA Film Critics Association Awards.

She was also recently longlisted for the best supporting actress category at the 2023 BAFTAs, and is generating Oscar buzz. – Rappler.com