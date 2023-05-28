LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo, Dolly de Leon start filming ‘A Very Good Girl’ 

MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon have started filming the dark comedy movie A Very Good Girl.

Star Cinema on Thursday, May 25, shared a photo of the clapperboard from the movie’s first day of shooting. “Goodness starts rolling today,” they captioned the post.

Both actresses shared the post on their respective Instagram stories.

Director Petersen Vargas also posed with the two leads during the first day of filming. The photo, which was shared on Friday, May 26, saw Bernardo in a gray outfit, while a silver-haired De Leon was in a black outfit.

Additional details about the plot, other cast members, and the target premiere date for the film have yet to be announced.

A Very Good Girl was first announced in March, wherein Bernardo shared that she was honored and grateful to be working with De Leon in a genre she hadn’t tried yet.

Vargas had also earlier teased that the film will have “a lot of sass and class.” “We want to serve this fantasy of representing the frustrated and powerless generation through Kathryn’s character,” he said during the press conference.

Marionne Dominique Mancol serves as the screenwriter, with Carmi Raymundo and Daniel Saniana are the creative manager and creative supervisor, respectively. – Rappler.com