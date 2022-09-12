WATCH: Kim Chiu, Xian Lim’s reunion movie ‘Always’ releases trailer 

'Always,' a Filipino adaptation of the 2011 South Korean movie of the same name, is slated for a September 28 release

MANILA, Philippines – Viva Films released on Saturday, September 10, the official trailer for Always, the highly-anticipated reunion movie of Kim Chiu and Xian Lim.

The film is a Filipino adaptation of the 2011 South Korean blockbuster hit of the same name starring So Ji-sub and Han Hyo-joo.

The almost four-minute clip introduces Xian’s character as a former boxer who falls in love with Kim’s character, a blind woman. However, Xian’s character leaves Kim’s side just when she is about to undergo an operation that will regain her sight.

Play Video

Always marks Xian and Kim’s first movie together since the 2015 romance-comedy film All You Need Is Pag-Ibig, but the two have worked together in the ABS-CBN series Love Thy Woman in 2020. They first announced the movie reunion project in July.

The movie also serves as the first project for the tandem since Xian moved to GMA in August 2021. Kim remains under the ABS-CBN network. Kim and Xian were first paired in the 2011 series My Binondo Girl and confirmed their relationship in 2018.

Always premieres on September 28 in cinemas nationwide. – Rappler.com