Eraserheads adds more tickets for reunion concert

More fans can now catch the iconic band's rare reunion in December

MANILA, Philippines – Fans who missed out on buying tickets to the Eraserheads Reunion Concert in December now have a new chance to catch the show. More tickets are now up for grabs as producers expand seating sections and add a general admission section.

Tickets are available through SM Tickets’ website or outlets, and prices range from P1,222 to P17,260.

The highly-awaited concert – a rare reunion of the four artists that formerly made up the Eraserheads – initially only had 50,000 seats available, and tickets sold out within a week of going on sale. Producers added seats in response to the continued demand from fans.

The concert will feature all four original members of the band: Ely Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Raimund Marasigan, and Marcus Adoro. It will also feature an 18-piece orchestra, and a tribute to late rapper Francis Magalona, the band’s honorary fifth member, who will be performing onstage via hologram.

The reunion was not without its controversy as some fans questioned the inclusion of Adoro, who has been accused of abuse by ex-partner Barbara Ruaro and his daughter Syd Hartha. Adoro has since reached out to his daughter in an open letter.

The concert is happening on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City. – Rappler.com