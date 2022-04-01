LOOK: Hoyeon Jung to appear in The Weeknd’s new music video

CAMEO. Hoyeon Jung is set to appear in The Weeknd's new music video.

The Canadian singer posts a sneak peek of his upcoming music video, where he is seen holding hands with the 'Squid Game' actress

MANILA, Philippines – Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd shared a sneak peek of his latest music video featuring Squid Game star Hoyeon Jung on his Instagram on Friday, April 1.

The singer posted a screenshot of an intimate elevator scene from the music video where he and Hoyeon are holding hands as she laughs. In the caption, he wrote, “out of time : tuesday,” and tagged Hoyeon.

The Weeknd took to his Instagram Stories to share the post and another glimpse of the music video, where he is seen inside the elevator wearing sunglasses. Hoyeon also shared the post on her Instagram Stories.

The sneak peek was a reference to “Out of Time,“ the upcoming new single from The Weeknd’s fifth studio album Dawn FM, released in January. The music video will premiere on April 5.

Hoyeon rose to international fame after starring in the hit Korean series Squid Game, which aired in September 2021 on Netflix. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern.