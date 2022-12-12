LOONA’s fans are boycotting the group’s next comeback. Here’s why.

The boycott continues ‘until the accusatory statements against Chuu are retracted, an apology is made with regards to past mistreatment, and LOONA members are given the option to terminate their contract’

South Korean girl group LOONA dropped a teaser on Sunday, December 11, announcing a comeback on January 3.

Fans usually meet comeback news with excitement, pushing to trend them left and right. But LOONA’s fans, also known as Orbits, are responding differently this time: they’re holding a boycott.

As previously announced, we will proceed with the boycott. pic.twitter.com/zDdeTS21iN — 이달의소녀 연합 대응팀(LOONA Union) (@unionloona) December 8, 2022

“The purpose of the boycott is to protest BlockBerry Creative’s (LOONA’s agency) mistreatment of LOONA, show solidarity with the members, and caution potential business partners of BlockBerry Creative regarding the risks they face by working with them,” said LOONA Union, a coalition of LOONA fanbases in and outside South Korea.

“The response team will continue boycotting until the accusatory statements against Chuu are retracted, an apology is made with regards to past mistreatment, and LOONA members are given the option to terminate their contract, if they wish to do so,” LOONA Union added.

What led to the boycott?

The boycott was announced on December 8, days after South Korean media reported that nine LOONA members — Heejin, Haseul, Yeojin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye — filed injunctions to request the suspension of their existing exclusive contracts with BlockBerry Creative, saying “the trust [has] been broken” with the agency. BlockBerry Creative denied the report.

The said members have noticeably been absent from the group’s social media platforms since the report surfaced. The remaining members, Hyunjin and Vivi, have been active this month.

Earlier, on November 25, former member Chuu was removed from the K-pop group. In their announcement of the expulsion, BlockBerry Creative said that Chuu “verbally abused” the company’s staff.

“I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans,” Chuu said in response.

Former LOONA member Chuu has briefly broken her silence to address the controversy over her removal from the group, emphasizing that she has not done anything that would be “shameful” to her supporters.



READ: https://t.co/K1IiPXyeHI pic.twitter.com/ZaAbChP1bE — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 29, 2022

There were growing rumors of Chuu departing LOONA, which BlockBerry Creative denied in June. Chuu had been absent from most of LOONA’s activities since the group participated in K-pop survival show Queendom 2 and released their latest comeback Flip That.

Chuu was also absent from LOONA’s first world tour, LOONATHEWORLD, and the group’s first performance in the Philippines during Popstival 2022. BlockBerry Creative cited scheduling conflicts for both absences.

Chuu was once the most active member in the group, having been an endorser of various brands and a host or guest in multiple shows in South Korea since 2021. Many Orbits, however, sounded the alarm over concerns of Chuu being potentially overworked.

In December 2021, Chuu reportedly filed — and partially won — a similar injunction to suspend her exclusive contract with BlockBerry Creative.

chuu is booked and busy but I hope they don’t overwork her — 🍉 another wenclair shipper (@sapphiccwolf) February 12, 2021

literally if bbc were to have given almost equal weight to all the members this wouldn’t have happen. chuu was bound to be the most popular just bc she’s chuu, but the amount of OVERWORK they have put her through when somethings other members could have done instead…it’s insane — your best friend versacehottie🐧 (@VERSACEH0TTlE) June 22, 2022

bbc thinking of ways on how go promote loona:

let them be on variety shows more ❌

overwork chuu ✅ — ash. (ia for exams) (@yvestoiletseat) June 22, 2022

Orbits raised the same concern about overwork for the other members of LOONA, too. During LOONATHEWORLD, the fans called out the tour’s tight schedule and apparent lack of rest for members between stops.

Some members sat out certain stops during the tour due to health concerns.

this is what happens when you overwork them… literally like 2 days between each concert and no breaks. imagine how they must feel and ask yourselves why you think different members keep having illness and injury — ky !!! (@choerrygi) August 18, 2022

What is wrong with y’all. Seriously. Artists aren’t an endless resource that you can push hard like this. These kinds of messages have been happening way too much, and it’s because y’all push the group way too much. — Nova 🌕 Final Fantasy (@lamooregalore) August 23, 2022

the amount of members who have had to sit out certain shows is growing alarmingly large. The girls clearly aren’t being given enough rest between shows and things are constantly going wrong. — storage of onf 🥹💕 (@taetaetown) August 26, 2022

if you truly put your artist's health first, you couldve considered postponing the tour and give the girls a lot of rest before going on their next tour leg cause all of them might actually not feel well rn — jhoy | always 12 (@jiwonseulz) September 6, 2022

are you not embarrassed of how many times you have posted notices like this because of how horribly you all planned this tour — grome (@lipsoulletter) September 8, 2022

On December 5, LOONA Union posted an open letter to BlockBerry Creative, demanding a formal explanation regarding the said issues until the end of December 7, or else they hold a boycott. The agency has not publicly responded to the letter, save for revealing their plans for a LOONA comeback, curiously, on December 7.

A fresh start?

In a press release about the January comeback, BlockBerry Creative explained that the concept is set to signify a “fresh start” for the group.

Orbits, and even other K-pop fans, did not have it.

playing with our emotions by using a concept that is reminiscent of the predebut ot12 project after maliciously kicking out a beloved member and while 9 of the remaining girls have filed lawsuits because they haven’t been paid since the very era they’re calling back to. EVIL. https://t.co/tvx7ano1OC — loona loops (@IoonaIoop) December 12, 2022

i can't even imagine how loona feels working on that album when the news of chuu being so recent. the amount of mistreatment is getting out of hands my girls deserve better they really stayed with that company for YEARS but bbc are just AWFUL — ☽¹² (@bluesouI_) December 11, 2022

🔥ongoing thread of kpop businesses that will not be stocking loona’s newest comeback in support of the boycott (1/?)



please send your love and support to these businesses, and be sure to encourage your local kpop shops to not stock the album! pic.twitter.com/PQnsjdlrjb — lilliana | ❀ loona is tweleve ❀ (@orbitbian) December 11, 2022

Orbits are urging the public to join the boycott by not purchasing LOONA albums, merchandise, and tickets for paid events such as concerts and fanmeets; not streaming the group’s songs and videos on all platforms; and not patronizing all paid products by BlockBerry Creative.

LOONA is known for K-pop tracks Hi High, Butterfly, Why Not, and Pose. — Rappler.com