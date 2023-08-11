LISTEN: On My Playlist – Ben&Ben

Music
This special edition of On My Playlist includes song recommendations from Ben&Ben members Paolo, Miguel, Poch, Jam, Agnes, Pat, Andrew, Toni, and Keifer

This special edition of On My Playlist includes song recommendations from Ben&Ben members Paolo, Miguel, Poch, Jam, Agnes, Pat, Andrew, Toni, and Keifer.

A lot has happened since Ben&Ben last performed at the Rappler HQ in 2019. They’ve released several hit singles in recent years, and mounted a 2022 North American tour.

As artists, they explored new themes and styles with their music. One can hear this in their latest single, “Could Be Something,” which sees the band bringing a more electronic/dance-influenced sound to their signature folk-pop style.

Following the single’s release in June, the band performed in London in July, and they’re currently getting ready for more international performances – starting with a set at the 1MX Music Festival in Toronto, Canada, on September 10.

