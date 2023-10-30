LISTEN: On My Playlist – BINI

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This special edition of On My Playlist includes song recommendations from BINI members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Mikha, Gwen, Stacey, Sheena, and Jhoanna

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

The P-pop girl group just released the comeback single “Karera” to kick off their new EP coming out in November. BINI lent their rapping prowess to a part of the original track composed by Nica del Rosario and Jumbo de Belen of FlipMusic.

BINI debuted in June 2021 and released the album Born To Win in October after training since 2019 under the wing of ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy. Their album charted in multiple territories on iTunes, and their single “Lagi” charted on the Spotify Philippines Viral 50 list.

The 8-member group was also recently named MTV Asia Spotlight Artist and is a selected Spotify RADAR Artist.

