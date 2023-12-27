LISTEN: On My Playlist – December 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

This month’s playlist include song recommendations from SOS, ena mori, Christian Bautista and FORTEnors.

SOS

Formerly She’s Only Sixteen, the five-piece group formed in high school is composed of friends Roberto Seña (lead vocals and rhythm guitar), Andrew Panopio (lead guitar), Anjo Silvoza (bass), King Puentespina (drums), and Ram Alonzo (synth and keyboard). The group debuted in 2012 with their first single “Dying To Meet You.”

The band is back with their latest track “Please Lang,” released in November under Careless Music, three years after their last single “Currently” in May 2020. “Please Lang” – which is described as a morose and emotional track about the inevitable conflicts of a relationship – is part of their upcoming EP It Was A Moment, set for an early 2024 release.

Play Video

ena mori

The enigmatic and quirky pop artist ena mori has seen rapid musical success after the critically-acclaimed release of her debut album DON’T BLAME THE WILD ONE! in August 2022, which landed at the top spot of NME Asia’s Best Albums in 2022 list.

Aside from her distinct visuals and unconventional sonic style, ena mori has also been hailed for her album’s colorful, complex pop instrumentals and vulnerable lyricism, as she details everything from heartbreak to her struggles with self-love.

Christian Bautista

Singer-actor Christian Bautista, who celebrated his 20th year in the music industry in 2023, graced the Live Jam stage for a very special Christmas episode. Along with his latest single, “You Are Everything,” Christian treats viewers to heartwarming holiday hits and more!

Play Video

The FORTEnors

All-male vocal group the FORTEnors managed to reach the semi-finals of the latest season of The Voice Generations under Coach Stell of SB19, and now, Jenmai de Asis, Johann Enriquez, Richard Supat, Christian Nagano, Dave Gasataya are bringing the Christmas cheer to Rappler viewers with a special holiday episode of Live Jam.

Play Video

You can watch their Live Jam performances here.

Follow Rappler on Spotify to listen to more song recommendations from your favorite Live Jam artists.