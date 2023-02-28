LISTEN: On My Playlist – February 2023

This month's playlist includes song recommendations from FELIP, Leah Halili, and Ace Banzuelo

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

FELIP

Rising to fame as SB19’s Ken, FELIP was the first from the showstopping boy group to launch his solo career. He released his debut single “Palayo” in September 2021, followed by “Bulan” in May 2022.

After a landmark year for SB19 in 2022 which included the group’s first world tour, FELIP released his six-track debut EP COM.PLEX on February 3.

The EP introduces FELIP as an artist in his own right, and features his own musical experiments. With lyrics in English and Bisaya, the record spotlights FELIP’s proud Bisaya heritage and his own journey of self-discovery.

Leah Halili

Leah rose to fame as bassist and vocalist of indie-folk band The Ransom Collective, performing for crowds all over the Philippines and abroad.

Before and throughout the pandemic, she spent more time writing her own music.

She is currently working on her solo EP, eyeing a release by the end of 2023.

Ace Banzuelo

The self-taught singer-songwriter may not have grown up in a musical family, but he started singing and performing for crowds at four years old.

When he was 17, he won a local songwriting competition in Laguna, expanding the audience for his music. Since signing with major record label Sony Music Philippines, he’s been known for hits such as “Muli,” “Malayo,” and “Himala.”

Last February 17, he released his latest single “Tadhana,” a song about making an intense connection with someone.

You can watch their Live Jam performances here.

– Rappler.com