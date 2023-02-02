LISTEN: On My Playlist – January 2023

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

This month’s playlist includes song recommendations from BGYO, Peaceful Gemini, LOIR, HERO, and Ramdiss.

BGYO

The boy group debuted in January 2021, with their debut single “The Light.” In the same year, they released their debut album of the same name, which included hits like “The Baddest” and “He’s Into Her.”

The group was awarded P-Pop Group of the Year at TikTok Awards Philippines 2022, and was also dubbed the MTV Asia Spotlight Artist for the months of October and November in 2022 alongside their sister group, BINI.

Peaceful Gemini

The Filipina rapper and songwriter, whose real name is Nicole, started doing music as an art school student. She later became part of the alternative hip-hop group Assembly Generals, before striking out on her own as Peaceful Gemini.

Her debut EP Middle of NowHere was released in 2018, containing songs like “Inner G,” “Cloud 9,” and “Thoughts Overflow.” Later, she released her hit singles “Warrior Princess” and “Mariposa.”

LOIR

The singer-songwriter from Cavite first caught people’s attention when she collaborated with veteran rapper Gloc-9 on his tracks “SANIB” and “Oka.” Continuing her collaborative streak, she worked with rapper Guddhist Gunatita on his smash hit “Dalampasigan.”

Her latest single “Mama” was released in September 2022. The song, written by LOIR and produced by frequent collaborators HavoMusic and Goodson, is her way of facing her personal struggles.

HERO

At this point in his career, the up-and-coming rapper has already collaborated with Gloc-9 on songs like “Pasan” and “Ipakita Mo,” and has been featured on the veteran rapper’s 44 Bars Challenge. He released his latest single “Malay Mo” featuring Ramdiss on December 2022.

You can watch their Live Jam performances here.

Follow Rappler on Spotify to listen to more song recommendations from your favorite Live Jam artists. – Rappler.com