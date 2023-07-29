LISTEN: On My Playlist – July 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This month's playlist includes song recommendations from Mayonnaise, Magnus Haven, ALYSON, and Men Oppose

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

This month’s playlist includes song recommendations from Mayonnaise, Magnus Haven, Men Oppose, and ALYSON.

Mayonnaise

Made up of Monty Macalino, Shan Regalado, Nikki Tirona, Carlo Servano, and Keano Swing, the band first came together in 2002 and shot to fame after winning the Red Horse Muziklaban competition in 2004.

Since then, they’ve released several iconic songs, including “Bakit Part 2,” “Tayo Na Lang Dalawa,” and of course, “Jopay,” which recently saw a revival thanks to Tiktok.

They released their latest single “143” in May, and also celebrated their 20th anniversary, performing a series of shows that culminated in a free concert at the Quezon City Circle.

Magnus Haven

The five-piece pop rock band is made up of Rajih Mendoza, David Galang, Louise Vaflor, Rey Maestro, and Sean Espejo, who first came together in 2017.

Their debut single, “Imahe,” was released in 2018 and went viral in 2020, even topping the list of the Philippines Most Streamed Songs on Spotify for that year.

Their star continued to rise with the release of more songs including “Kapalmuks,” “Panalangin,” “Santuwaryo,” “Hele,” and their latest single, “Damabana” in April 2023.

Men Oppose

The pop band is made up of members Claire Masajo-Aboyme, Gary Trono, Tim Trono, Jowelle Cruz, Rolan Matuba, and Romulo Sol Cruz.

They first rose to fame in the ’90s, becoming known for their 1995 hit, “Kasalanan Ba.” Since then, they’ve released a slew of other songs that have contributed to the OPM landscape: “Pag-Ibig Ko Sa Iyo’y Di Magbabago,” “Ikaw Lamang,” and “Nakalimutan Ko.”

After a break of over two decades, the band made a comeback in 2022. They released their latest single “Patawarin Mo” on July 21.

ALYSON

The five-piece band is made up of Pio Ligot, Marcus Mababangloob, Miguel Erfe, Luis Uy, and Easel Manes.

They first got together in 2012, and have since been playing shows all over Metro Manila.

The band released their eight-track album Definitely Love in July, and are celebrating with a launch on Saturday, July 29 at 123 Block where they will be performing with their friends, Joshua Kim, Kremesoda, Pikunin, and Over October.

You can watch their Live Jam performances here.

You can watch their Live Jam performances here.