LISTEN: On My Playlist – March 2023

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

This month’s playlist includes song recommendations from KAIA, Young Cocoa, and the cast of Walang Aray.

KAIA

The rising P-pop girl group is made up of five members: Charlotte, Angela, Charice, Alexa, and Sophia. They are managed by Korean company ShowBT Philippines – the same group that handles P-pop pioneers SB19.

KAIA released its pre-debut single “Kaya” in 2021, and made its official debut on April 8, 2022 with the single “Blah Blah.”

Since then, they have performed in various concerts around the Philippines and Asia, including the PPOPCON in April 2022, and as a guest act for SB19’s WYAT Tour stops in Cebu and Singapore.

The cast of PETA’s Walang Aray

Set during the Spanish colonial period, the play Walang Aray tells the story of the free-wheeling Tenyong and zarzuela star Julia, whose relationship is known only to them and their best friends Monica and Lucas.

The two are separated when Tenyong joins the Katipunan to fight Spanish forces, while Julia is forced into an arranged marriage.

The play was originally written in 2007 by playwright Rody Vera, based on the 1898 zarzuela Walang Sugat.

It is top-billed by Star Magic loveteam KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, who alternate with Gio Gahol, Jon Abella, Marynor Madamesila, and Shaira Opsimar in the roles of Tenyong and Julia.

The cast also features PETA artists Jarred Jaicten, Bene Manaois, Kiki Baento, Carlon Josol Matobato, Gie Onida, Norbs Portales, Neomi Gonzales, Johnnie Moran, Yeyin de la Cruz, Ayla Garcia, Ada Tayao, Tom Bienvenida, Donn Boco, and Gerard Dy, with Gardo Exconde and Csairus Habla as the swings.

The show opened on February 17 at the PETA Theater Center and will run until May 14.

Young Cocoa

Influenced by the likes of Frank Ocean, Kanye West, Anderson.Paak, and Tyler the Creator, the hip-hop artist first began writing songs in late 2018, just as a way of playing around with the genre he is a fan of.

Before he knew it, he had released his first song, “Quezon Don.”

He was approached by Southeast Asian label OFFMUTE in 2021, and released several singles under the label, including “Zesto,” “Seasons,” and “Manila” – his viral hit that was included in a Spotify playlist of K-pop star RM of BTS.

