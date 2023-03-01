Sandara Park teases first solo album

The former 2NE1 member shares more details about her upcoming solo project!

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop star Sandara Park teased her fans with a “big spoiler” – that she is set to release a solo album!

“The concept of my album will be ‘Sandara Park,’” she wrote on her Twitter account on Tuesday, February 28.

I will give big spoiler!!! The concept of my album will be “Sandara Park” 😎🌴 — Sandara Park (@krungy21) February 28, 2023

Park told fans that it is still too early to talk about the album. She also expressed her excitement about sharing the album with fans despite being its in its early stages of development. “But I can’t stop talking bout my album with you guys. Just relax for now,” she added on Twitter.

Park revealed that the album will contain songs of different genres, after fans asked her questions regarding her solo album.

Different genres 😆👍🏻 — Sandara Park (@krungy21) February 28, 2023

She also highlighted her role in the album development process. “Actually for most of the songs, I gave the idea and producers wrote great lyrics.”

Actually for most of the songs, I gave the idea and producers wrote great lyrics🥹😭👍🏻👍🏻 — Sandara Park (@krungy21) February 28, 2023

Sandara Park’s upcoming record will be her first solo album since her debut in the K-pop girl group 2NE1 in 2009. The four-member act is known globally for the tracks “Fire” and “I Am The Best.”

Park released a cover of “Winter Wonderland” on December 24 with Jeong Dong-hwan of MeloMance accompanying on the piano. She also vacationed in Bohol during the holiday season.

Before debuting as an idol in South Korea, Park led an acting and singing career in the Philippines after participating in the 2004 talent competition Star Circle Quest. – with reports from Charlene Enriquez/Rappler.com

Charlene Enriquez is a Rappler intern.