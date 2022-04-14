SEVENTEEN’S Jeonghan tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Jeonghan, member of K-pop group SEVENTEEN, has tested positive for COVID-19, label Pledis Entertainment confirmed on Wednesday, April 13.

In a statement, Pledis said that Jeonghan tested positive on a self-test on Wednesday evening and took another rapid antigen test shortly after, which confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis. His current symptoms include a sore throat and mild cough, and is treating them from home.

According to Pledis, Jeonghan briefly came in contact with fellow members Mingyu and Vernon on Wednesday, but they were all wearing masks and did not get too close to one another. Mingyu and Vernon are not showing any symptoms.

Because of Jeonghan’s diagnosis, he will not be able to take part in SEVENTEEN’S promotional activities in the meantime until further notice.

“We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of JEONGHAN, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists,” Pledis said.

On March 7, Pledis announced that five SEVENTEEN members – Hoshi, Seungcheol, Dokyeom, Seungkwan, and Minghao – were diagnosed with COVID-19 in a span of four days. Wonwoo and Vernon had also tested positive for COVID-19 in February.

SEVENTEEN is gearing up for the release of their first-ever English-language single “Darl+ing” on Friday, April 15, as the 13-member group also prepares for their May comeback. The upcoming full-length album is their first in almost three years since the release of An Ode in September 2019.

SEVENTEEN debuted in May 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. They are known for their hits “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Home,” “Very Nice,” and “Home;Run.” – Rappler.com