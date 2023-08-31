Stan by Me: The fansite admins for P-pop groups

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

We chat with members of PPOPKORN Media to learn what it's like running a fansite for P-pop idols

MANILA, Philippines – From mall shows to conventions, concerts, and international tours, 2023 has been a huge year for P-pop acts.

Throughout this whirlwind of activities, their dedicated fans continue to show their support by attending shows, translating content, voting in polls, and buying their merchandise. But some fans have stepped up their game and decided to run fansites, too – making sure to go to most of the events to take beautiful photos of their idols.

In this episode of Stan by Me, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, we speak with PPOPKORN Media members Ian Flores, Jeermaine De Borja, and Anthony Gallevo to learn what it’s like being a fansite admin for P-pop groups.

Watch this episode here on Thursday, August 31, at 5:30 pm or check out Rappler on Facebook and Youtube! – Rappler.com