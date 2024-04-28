IN PHOTOS: BINI in Zamboanga City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – P-pop girl group BINI, who rose through the music charts with the success of the viral hit “Pantropiko,” performed at the KCC Convention Center at the KCC Mall de Zamboanga in Zamboanga City, Friday, April 26.

The show drew a crowd of 6,600, according to a post by the group, taking place as BINI’s surge continues on music platforms.

The eight-member group reached 3 million monthly listeners on April 19. But as of Sunday, April 28, that figure officially stands at 3,862,263 – increasing at a rate that may see them break through the 4-million mark. The previous high set by a P-pop group was by SB-19 at 2,823,832 in August 2023.

BINI member Maloi Ricalde at their performance in Zamboanga City, April 26, 2024. Photo by Dante Diosina Jr / Rappler

In a previous article, we said that Taylor Swift “brutally cut short” the reign of “Pantropiko” at the top of Spotify’s “Daily Top Songs Philippines” – a list of the country’s top 200 songs in terms of daily streams – to just a day. Swift released her new album just as BINI’s hit made it to the top.

But as the jokey phrase goes – “how the turns have tabled.” BINI’s song regained the top spot on April 21 – two days after the Swift album release – where it has stayed for six days. (As of writing, figures for April 27 are not available on Spotify Charts yet.)

The success of “Pantropiko” has also been a boon for BINI’s discography as well, with new fans discovering their older songs all the way from 2021. “Karera” (like “Pantropiko,” it was first released in 2023 but is also a part of the 2024 Talaarawan EP), “Lagi” (2022), “Huwag Muna Tayo Umuwi” (2022), “Na Na Na” (2021) all broke into the list just this April 2024.

Two other Talaarawan songs, hit single “Salamin, Salamin” and “Na Na Nandito Lang” are also charting, giving the group seven songs on the Spotify list, currently.

And online, there’s sentiment from newer fans jokingly lamenting how they let the group’s older songs go under their radar, expressing how they’re glad to be discovering these songs now, and appreciation for the members’ vocal talents, and skills such as harmonization, and synchronization when dancing.

Filipino girl group BINI performs at KCC Mall de Zamboanga on April 26, 2024. Photo by Dante Diosina Jr / Rappler

By these numbers, BINI and their team’s efforts in building up their discography in the past few years is seeing some payoff now. Because of this body of work, there’s something that casual listeners drawn in by “Pantropiko” can immediately listen to, potentially turning them into more committed fans – rather than “Pantropiko” being a one-off for listeners.

Filipino girl group BINI performs at KCC Mall de Zamboanga on April 26, 2024. Photo by Dante Diosina Jr / Rappler

Another highlight for the group this week is their appearance on the Chinese TV show Show It All, where they performed “Karera” and “Feel Good”. The group is also slated for another international performance in May at the Music Matters Festival in Singapore.

In Show it All, Laurenti Dyogi, head of Star Magic and head of ABS-CBN TV Production, credited part of the group’s success to their “kind” and “wholesome” image.

And in Zamboanga City, those streaming numbers once again translated to a roaring mass of fans, where the group sang “Lagi,” their opener, followed by “Na Na Na.” The group got closer to fans during “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi” proceeding to a second stage at the center, and interacting with fans by the barricade, before closing with “Salamin, Salamin” and “Pantropiko.”

Locally, BINI’s upcoming appearances include the Dagupan Bangus Festival on April 30. They will also appear in an online Samsung event via Facebook on May 3, as the group is part of the phone brand’s “Team Galaxy for Galaxy A Series” and is one of the endorsers at the recent launch of the Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G phones together with fellow music artist Adie, and actors Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano. – Rappler.com

Disclosure: Samsung is a coverage partner of Rappler at BINI’s Zamboanga event, providing flight and accommodation.