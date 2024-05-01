Marcos orders review of minimum wage rates | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. marks Labor Day in the Philippines with an order to reassess workers’ average salaries, citing the continually rising prices of goods.

The Philippine Coast Guard’s spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea says the China Coast Guard’s use of ‘jet stream pressure’ from water cannons elevated tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Pharmaceutical company Bell-Kenz Pharma denies allegations it is a pyramid scheme, but admits it gave incentives to doctors who were also its shareholders.

Donald Trump is fined $9000 for contempt of court on Tuesday, April 30, for violating a gag order imposed by the judge overseeing his criminal hush money trial.

P-pop girl group BINI was forced to stop its show at the Dagupan Bangus Festival in Pangasinan on Tuesday, April 30 as an unconfirmed number of people in the audience fainted. – Rappler.com