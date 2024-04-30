BINI show in Dagupan cut short amid reports of fans fainting

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

P-POP GIRLS. Eight-piece powerhouse BINI celebrates the launch of their latest EP, March 8, 2024

The group stops its performance in Dagupan City, which has the highest recorded heat index in the Philippines for April 30 at 48°C

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop girl group BINI on Tuesday, April 30, was forced to stop its show at the Dagupan Bangus Festival in Pangasinan as an unconfirmed number of people in the audience fainted, according to reports on X.

Several members of the group tweeted, confirming the stoppage.

be safe everyone! sorryyyy need namin i-stop yung performance☹️ we don’t want to cause any harm sa inyooooo! but still thank you sa cheer, love, and support!!!! WE LOVE YOU BLOOMS🫶🏼 update kayo pag nakauwi naaaaa #BINIxCokeStudioPH — C O L E T (@bini_colet) April 30, 2024

Videos posted on X under #BINIXCokeStudioPH showed clips of BINI asking people not to push, as well as trying to give out water bottles to the audience, with the members looking visibly worried.

Tweets reported that a number of people were fainting. Dagupan City recorded the highest heat index in the country for April 30 at 48 degrees Celsius.

BINI CUT THE SHOW BC OF MEDICAL EMERGENCIES AND YUNG IBA NA NAGSIAKYATAN. and they ended the show with pantropiko after, lagi, love yourself, hmtu.



CokeStudioConcert WithBINI#BINIatBangusFestival#BINIxCokeStudioPH @BINI_ph — z🌸 (@itzlalisaa) April 30, 2024

eto na yung part na may nahilo/nahimatay sa harapan nila and yung pinapababa nila yung nagsiakyatan. kita mo yung concern ng BINI sa mga nakikita nila sa harapan nila



“nagwoworry kami sa safety niyo, so hindi tayo magproproceed sa next song if hindi tayo makipagcooperate” pic.twitter.com/8PrIlVYNF4 — z🌸 (@itzlalisaa) April 30, 2024

Tweets reported that the event host had announced an estimated crowd of 10,000.