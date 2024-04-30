Music
BINI show in Dagupan cut short amid reports of fans fainting

Gelo Gonzales

P-POP GIRLS. Eight-piece powerhouse BINI celebrates the launch of their latest EP, March 8, 2024

Mika Geronimo/Rappler

The group stops its performance in Dagupan City, which has the highest recorded heat index in the Philippines for April 30 at 48°C

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop girl group BINI on Tuesday, April 30, was forced to stop its show at the Dagupan Bangus Festival in Pangasinan as an unconfirmed number of people in the audience fainted, according to reports on X.

Several members of the group tweeted, confirming the stoppage.

Videos posted on X under #BINIXCokeStudioPH showed clips of BINI asking people not to push, as well as trying to give out water bottles to the audience, with the members looking visibly worried.

Tweets reported that a number of people were fainting. Dagupan City recorded the highest heat index in the country for April 30 at 48 degrees Celsius.

Tweets reported that the event host had announced an estimated crowd of 10,000.

This is a developing story. – Rappler.com

Gelo Gonzales

Gelo Gonzales is Rappler’s technology editor. He covers consumer electronics, social media, emerging tech, and video games.
