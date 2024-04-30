BINI show in Dagupan cut short amid reports of fans fainting

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – P-pop girl group BINI on Tuesday, April 30, was forced to stop its show at the Dagupan Bangus Festival in Pangasinan as an unconfirmed number of people in the audience fainted, according to reports on X.
Several members of the group tweeted, confirming the stoppage.
Videos posted on X under #BINIXCokeStudioPH showed clips of BINI asking people not to push, as well as trying to give out water bottles to the audience, with the members looking visibly worried.
Tweets reported that a number of people were fainting. Dagupan City recorded the highest heat index in the country for April 30 at 48 degrees Celsius.
Tweets reported that the event host had announced an estimated crowd of 10,000.
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.