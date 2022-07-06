WATCH: SB19’s Ken, or FELIP, performs ‘Bulan’ for Recording Academy’s ‘Global Spin’

FELIP is the second Filipino artist to perform in the series

MANILA, Philippines – For digital series Global Spin, the Recording Academy released on Tuesday, July 5, the performance video for “Bulan,” SB19’s Ken’s latest single.

Ken, known as FELIP in his solo releases, stunned A’TIN as he channeled the moon god Bulan in his performance. When the song was released in May, the singer emphasized that the song was a “creative interpretation of our nation’s collective memory of Filipino ancient deities.”

The Recording Academy also said that for this performance video, FELIP “dives into Filipino mythology to use the myth of Bulan as a lesson for modern life.”

On its website, it also noted that FELIP uses his latest track as a “metaphor for contemporary life, and specifically, a message to those facing crab mentality.”

The Recording Academy is the group that runs the prestigious Grammy Awards. The Global Spin series was launched in September 2021, calling it a “new home for global music” where they spotlight international artists.

FELIP is the second Filipino artist to perform in the series, following Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin’s performance in May.

“Bulan” is FELIP’s second single as a solo artist. In September 2021, the SB19 singer and rapper released his first solo track “Palayo.” – Rappler.com