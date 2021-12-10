Nadine Lustre to work with Viva ‘on an exclusive basis’ until December 2029

The actress' legal counsels say she retains the right to decide on her branding and image

MANILA, Philippines – The longstanding legal battle between actress Nadine Lustre and Viva Artists Agency has come to an end, after the two parties reached a settlement.

According to a December 10 statement from Nadine’s legal counsels Gideon Peña and Eiren Jhone Aguila, Nadine and Viva “have settled their legal issues under terms that are fair and mutually beneficial.”

They also agreed “to continue their professional relationship on an exclusive basis until December 31, 2029 with Nadine retaining her rights to decide on matters in connection with her branding and image.”

It is unclear from the statement what the “exclusive” nature of their professional relationship entails.

“For now, Nadine and Viva remain committed and focused on providing quality entertainment,” the statement said.

Nadine is currently working on a film with Viva called Greed, where she stars opposite Diego Loyzaga.

The award-winning actress and singer first entered into a contract with Viva in 2009, and renewed the contract twice, with the end date set for 2029.

However, she announced in January 2020 that she would be “terminating” her contract with Viva and would be “self-managed.” She then turned her attention on her music career, releasing her album Wildest Dreams under the label Careless in October 2020.

Viva sued her in December 2020 for allegedly violating her contract with them, with a Quezon City court ruling in their favor in June 2021.

In November, Nadine said she was “open to amicably settling” with Viva.– Rappler.com