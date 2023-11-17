Dee Filipino? Netizens criticize Michelle Dee’s aviation-themed national costume

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Michelle Dee wears airplane-like wings with the colors of the Philippine flag and a mural of the country's tourist attractions on the back during the national costume competition of the Miss Universe 2023

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s…not Philippines?

Michelle Dee’s national costume at the Miss Universe 2023 competition drew mixed reactions from Filipinos online, with some people wondering how her costume is relevant to the Philippine context.

The beauty queen, an air force reservist, walked the stage with airplane-like wings that had the colors of the Philippine flag, with a mural of the Philippines’ best tourist spots on the back. It also featured “Love The Philippines,” the Department of Tourism’s controversial slogan.

In an Instagram post, Dee says that the “amazing creation” of artist Michael Barrasi was meant to “promote tourism in the country.”

But some netizens struggled to find her national costume’s relevance to Filipino culture.

Is this a robotic competition? Sorry but this does not even have a touch of Philippine NATCOM! — Janette P. Tingonong (@JPT_discoveries) November 17, 2023

We really can’t get our national costume right, no? I mean given how rich our culture is, why this? All one needs to do is check national costumes in Sinulog, Dinagyang or even Aliwan Festivals to see how boring and foreign this one is. pic.twitter.com/Ic8DMk2BgR — Emil (@13thFool) November 17, 2023

Unique? Yes. Did it showcase our culture? No. It only showcased herself as an airforce reservist. — Darwin (@6thCaptain) November 17, 2023

Love u ms dee but di ko feel si natcos mo 😭🥹 di masyado bet yung execution and that its meaning is a lot more personal than symbolising our country/local stuffs sana. BUT gets ko naman why ganun & you're still great though, lezgo for the crown #MissUniverse2023! I believe in u — 𝑨𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒆⛅ | #Born_to_be_XX (@SaviorHyo) November 17, 2023

Michelle, Philippine Airlines is not a good representation of the Philippines. That’s why I fly Saudia. Charet. 😂 Natcos should be representing the country diba? Not just the individual? Hanash lang. 😂 https://t.co/wNo49LxMmS — Janelle (@missvales) November 17, 2023

Others say that the plane-themed costume was done in poor taste, as the Philippine Air Force is responsible for bombing rural communities in the country.

Reminder lang na sunod-sunod ang aerial bombings ng PH Airforce sa iba't ibang bahagi ng bansa na nagresulta sa pagkasira ng kabuhayan ng mga magsasaka.



Gabriela Partylist filed a House resolution regarding this: https://t.co/unIz3oI5H5 https://t.co/cyJyOze2Bi — Cha Castaño ♀️ (@_GWPCha) November 17, 2023

Of all things to be featured as National Costume in the Miss Universe, Philippines chose an Air Force plane.



There's nothing to be proud of in bombing rural and indigenous communities. In 2021 alone, Duterte bombed 9 communities! And right now, Palestinians are being bombed! https://t.co/PHVafXq2oo pic.twitter.com/xJ4P06NqMm — Mangingisda 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@MangingisdaSays) November 17, 2023

ang hirap lunukin ng Air Force design it's like saying proud pang ine-aerial bombing iyong mga Lumad at pesante 😖



also iyong pag-affirm sa walang-kuwentang panakip-butas rebranding ng BBM admin sa kabila ng krisis. parang sticker lang na idinikit iyong love the Philippines 😣 https://t.co/w3Axt6jsci — Kej Andrés #JoinSCMP 🇵🇸🇵🇭 (@TheKejOfGlory) November 17, 2023

Some individuals also slammed the use of “Love The Philippines,” a controversial rebranding that cost over P49 million.

#DEEMAGANDA NATIONAL COSTUME.😟😞 MAY "ROB THE PHILIPPINES" PA. ANDAMI NATIN NAGLALAKIHAN AT MATITINONG NATIONAL COSTUMES. SORRY NOT A GOOD NAT. COSTUME!! 😐😟😞 — @AKIMBO_888 (@AKIMBO_888) November 17, 2023

seeing ‘love the philippines’ slogan disgust me ewwwww dami nating culture na pwede i-highlight sa natcos bakit yan pa https://t.co/C41m4R2ZDu — 𝐥𝒆́𝐢𝐧♡ #FreePalestine🇵🇸 (@imlein_) November 17, 2023

Dee-layed flights?

Netizens also took this opportunity to talk about the problems concerning local airlines.

The Senate started a probe in June 2021 after several complaints about “arbitrary” cancelations or rescheduling of flights have gone viral. Carriers blamed these cancelations with spare parts and maintenance scheduling.

Nabasa ko sa FB. Dapat daw hindi daw lumabas agad si Michelle Dee kasi delayed naman lagi ang mga airlines.



Di ba @flyPAL @CebuPacificAir @AirAsiaFilipino ?



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Fc1zVPo4Vo — Jover Laurio (@PinoyAkoBlog) November 17, 2023

Mas maganda at very FILIPINAS ang national costume ni Michelle Dee kung hindi sya dumating,



kasi delayed. Hahaha! @flyPAL #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/vUq2MTtZ8D — Jay Dee (@jadedee0918) November 17, 2023

#MichelleDee represents a midiocre Airline services in the 🇵🇭. She could've chosen a #natcos that highlights rich Filipino culture, instead. 👎 https://t.co/93YplXhZXg — Julius De Guzman (@juliusrdeguzman) November 17, 2023

Dee-fense

Several users rallied behind the Philippine bet, saying that her costume was well-thought-out and provided a unique perspective on Filipino culture.

Ang ganda naman po ng National Costume ni Michelle Dee… DetaiLed naman po .. It is not terrible as what u r saying … pinghirapan ng designer yan.. appreciate nlng po — A N G E L (@treseangge13) November 17, 2023

I like the story of #MichelleDee 's National Costume. Air force reservist pla kc siya. — Camille Valenzuela (@mimitachinitaph) November 17, 2023

Michelle Dee's portrayal of the traditional Filipino national costume is truly stunning, blending elegance with the vibrant cultural elements of the Philippines. Her choice and presentation honor the rich heritage of the country beautifully. https://t.co/VCpW3ZF8DB — miss maca❤️‍🔥 (@macabey0nce) November 17, 2023

This is her best way of representing herself as a Filipino and as part of this country.



Wala namang single approach diyan e. The natcos has evolved throughout the years. This is not just about displaying a costume – it's about woman empowerment and culture representation. https://t.co/Oc9wkBeTS7 — G. 💖🎀 (@betotskiii) November 17, 2023

Wala naman limit sa concept ng NatCos.#MichelleDee pulled it off. As the Captain, she will take you to different beautiful islands of the Philippines!!!

She was able to represent the Aviation sector as integral part of an archipelagic country such as ours.



1/n#MissUniverse2023 — Simply Jayps 🍓 (@jpbejedor) November 17, 2023

Nagandahan ako sa NatCos. Balakayojan. She did well! It's something new. Hindi yung usual natin lagi na gown gown keme keme. #MissUniverse2023 https://t.co/UNs2aTelwy — AJ ✨ (@iaamAJ_) November 17, 2023

What did you think of her national costume? – Rappler.com