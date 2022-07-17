LIST: Miss Philippines Earth 2022 Top 20 candidates

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Philippines Earth organization announced on Friday, July 15, the candidates who will be advancing in the pageant’s in-person coronation.

The Top 20 announcement came after the organization made headlines when three candidates were disqualified for their height. Angela Okol, Reneé Coleen Sta. Teresa, and Cess Cruz took to social media to express their sentiments over the ordeal; however, the pageant’s organizer Lorraine Schuck emphasized the need to comply with the requirements.

It was in May when the Miss Philippines Earth first introduced its roster of 41 candidates. Since then, the beauty queens have been participating in various online preliminary activities before they were trimmed down to the Top 20.

Play Video

Here’s the full list:

Merhyl Kit Paraluman (Alabel, Sarangani) Trisha Van Eldik (Balagtas, Bulacan) Nice Lampad (Bayugan City) Kiara Liane Wellington (Cebu City) Rache Santos (Dipolog City) Chrisdalyn Abrenica (Filipino Community, Dubai, UAE) Jasmine Paguio (Filipino Community, Toronto, Canada ) Jimema Tempra (Jasaan, Misamis Oriental) Danielle Mckaye Ouano Dela Cruz (Kauswagan, Lanao Del Norte) Eryka Vina Talavera Tan (Legazpi City) Trina Martinez (Makati City) Jennifer De Asis (Mandaluyong City) Justiene Ortega (City Of Manila) Alexandra Jean Bejarin (Midsayap, North Cotabato) Jazmine Calma (Municipality Of Pateros) Micaela Legarda (Muntinlupa City) Maria Lourdez De Leon (Quezon City) Jarizz Borcelas (Sagay City) Jenny Ramp (Santa Ignacia, Tarlac) Angel Santos (Trece Martires City)

The Miss Philippines Earth 2022 coronation night is set on August 6. Paranaque’s Naelah Alshorbaji, who finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth 2021, is set to crown her successor. – Rappler.com