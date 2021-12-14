‘A great experience’: Marian Rivera says she’s honored to be a Miss Universe 2021 judge

Marian also shares a photo with Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez from the pageant night

MANILA, Philippines – Hours after coronation night, Marian Rivera said she would always treasure being given the opportunity to be a judge in the 2021 Miss Universe pageant.

In an Instagram post on Monday, December 13, the Filipina actress shared photos of herself during the pageant’s finale in Eilat, Israel.

“Honored to be part of the 70th Miss Universe selection committee. Truly a great experience I’ll never forget,” she wrote. Marian also penned a message to the candidates: “Thank you for the wonderful time ladies and congratulations to all of you.”

She also thanked her glam team for joining her on the trip and designer Francis Libiran for creating the gown she wore for the coronation night.

During the ceremonies, Miss Universe host Steve Harvey introduced Marian as a “recording artist and an award-winning film and television star in the Philippines.”

On her Instagram stories, Marian also shared a photo with Philippine representative Beatrice Luigi Gomez to congratulate the beauty queen, after she landed a Top 5 finish. “You make us so proud, Bea,” Marian said.

The 2021 Miss Universe coronation night was held in Eilat, Israel on Sunday, December 12 (Monday morning, December 13 in Manila). India’s Harnaaz Sandhu won the crown. – Rappler.com