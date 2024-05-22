IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 evening gown segment

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The top 10 candidates of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 competition waltzed down the runway during the evening gown segment at the pageant’s coronation night on Wednesday, May 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
The candidates wore glamorous gowns designed by various local designers. At the end of the event, one candidate will be crowned Miss Universe Philippines, following last year’s winner, Michelle Marquez Dee.
Take a look at the candidate’s evening gown segment looks here:
Kris Tiffany Janson, Cebu
Alexie Brooks, Iloilo City
Chelsea Manalo, Bulacan
Christi McGarry, Taguig
Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Bacoor
Cyrille Payumo, Pampanga
Ahtisa Manalo, Quezon Province
Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta
Anita Rose Gomez, Zambales
Tarah Valencia, Baguio
