IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 evening gown segment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The top 10 candidates of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 competition waltzed down the runway during the evening gown segment at the pageant’s coronation night on Wednesday, May 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The candidates wore glamorous gowns designed by various local designers. At the end of the event, one candidate will be crowned Miss Universe Philippines, following last year’s winner, Michelle Marquez Dee.

Take a look at the candidate’s evening gown segment looks here:

Kris Tiffany Janson, Cebu

DESIGNED BY HARVEY CENIT.

Alexie Brooks, Iloilo City

DESIGNED BY RIAN FERNANDEZ.

Chelsea Manalo, Bulacan

DESIGNED BY MANNY HALASAN.

Christi McGarry, Taguig

DESIGNED BY MARK BUMGARNER.

Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Bacoor

DESIGNED BY FURNE AMATO.

Cyrille Payumo, Pampanga

DESIGNED BY RICH SABINIAN.

Ahtisa Manalo, Quezon Province

DESIGNED BY MICHAEL CINCO.

Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta

DESIGNED BY VAL TAGUBA.

Anita Rose Gomez, Zambales

DESIGNED BY LEO ALMODAL.

Tarah Valencia, Baguio

DESIGNED BY GLADEMIR ECHAVARRE.

Go to this page for the real-time updates on Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation. – Rappler.com