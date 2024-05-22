Pageants
IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 evening gown segment

All screenshots from Empire.PH/YouTube

Which candidate's evening gown caught your eye?

MANILA, Philippines – The top 10 candidates of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 competition waltzed down the runway during the evening gown segment at the pageant’s coronation night on Wednesday, May 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The candidates wore glamorous gowns designed by various local designers. At the end of the event, one candidate will be crowned Miss Universe Philippines, following last year’s winner, Michelle Marquez Dee.

Take a look at the candidate’s evening gown segment looks here:

Kris Tiffany Janson, Cebu
DESIGNED BY HARVEY CENIT.
Alexie Brooks, Iloilo City
DESIGNED BY RIAN FERNANDEZ.
Chelsea Manalo, Bulacan
DESIGNED BY MANNY HALASAN.
Christi McGarry, Taguig
DESIGNED BY MARK BUMGARNER.
Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Bacoor
DESIGNED BY FURNE AMATO.
Cyrille Payumo, Pampanga
DESIGNED BY RICH SABINIAN.
Ahtisa Manalo, Quezon Province
DESIGNED BY MICHAEL CINCO.
Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta
DESIGNED BY VAL TAGUBA.
Anita Rose Gomez, Zambales
DESIGNED BY LEO ALMODAL.
Tarah Valencia, Baguio
DESIGNED BY GLADEMIR ECHAVARRE.

Go to this page for the real-time updates on Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation. – Rappler.com

