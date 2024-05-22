Pageants
Miss Universe Philippines

IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 swimsuit segment

Take a look at the pageant's Top 20 candidates' swimwear looks

MANILA, Philippines – The Top 20 Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates showed off their toned physiques at the swimsuit competition during the pageant’s coronation night on Wednesday, May 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The candidates wore bronze swimsuits by Jojo Bragais while OPM band Lola Amour performed their top hits “Raining in Manila” and “Fallen.”

Take a look at the candidates’ swimwear looks here:

Maica Cabling Martinez, Nueva Ecija
Alexie Brooks, Iloilo City
Angel Rose Tambal, Leyte
Patricia Bianca Tapia, Hawaii
Tamara Ocier, Tacloban
Cyrille Payumo, Pampanga
Christina Dela Cruz Chalk, United Kingdom
Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, Quezon Province
Kris Tiffany Janson, Cebu
Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Bacoor
Kayla Jean Carter, Northern California
Tarah Valencia, Baguio
Alexandra Rosales, Laguna
Stacey Gabriel, Cainta
Anita Rose Gomez, Zambales
Raven Doctor, Palawan
Christi Lynn McGarry, Taguig
Kymberlee Street, Australia
Chelsea Manalo, Bulacan
Selena Antonio Reyes, Pasig

– Rappler.com

