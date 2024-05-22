IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 swimsuit segment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Take a look at the pageant's Top 20 candidates' swimwear looks

MANILA, Philippines – The Top 20 Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates showed off their toned physiques at the swimsuit competition during the pageant’s coronation night on Wednesday, May 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The candidates wore bronze swimsuits by Jojo Bragais while OPM band Lola Amour performed their top hits “Raining in Manila” and “Fallen.”

Take a look at the candidates’ swimwear looks here:

Maica Cabling Martinez, Nueva Ecija

Alexie Brooks, Iloilo City

Angel Rose Tambal, Leyte

Patricia Bianca Tapia, Hawaii

Tamara Ocier, Tacloban

Cyrille Payumo, Pampanga

Christina Dela Cruz Chalk, United Kingdom

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, Quezon Province

Kris Tiffany Janson, Cebu

Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Bacoor

Kayla Jean Carter, Northern California

Tarah Valencia, Baguio

Alexandra Rosales, Laguna

Stacey Gabriel, Cainta

Anita Rose Gomez, Zambales

Raven Doctor, Palawan

Christi Lynn McGarry, Taguig

Kymberlee Street, Australia

Chelsea Manalo, Bulacan

Selena Antonio Reyes, Pasig

– Rappler.com