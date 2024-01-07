LOOK: Miss Universe PH announces 2024 coronation dates for local pageants

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Only winners from these local pageants will get to compete in Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Miss Universe Philippines title holder is on!

On their official social media accounts, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization has announced the dates of coronation nights for select local pageants around the country.

To recall, the MUPH organization first announced in April 2023 that they would be holding a new Accredited Partners Program for their succeeding editions, starting in 2024. These accredited partners will select the candidates from their respective localities through local pageants. Only the winners of these local pageants will be able to participate in the national edition of Miss Universe Philippines.

According to the organization, the new program aims to help expand their reach “by promoting the pageant, organizing local events, and selecting candidates in their respective areas.”

Since late 2023, several local accredited partners have crowned their delegates, including Baguio, Tuguegarao, Leyte, Bukidnon, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, among others.

This 2024, more localities are set to stage their respective pageants. Here’s the schedule posted by the MUPH organization:

January 19 — Pampanga

January 20 — Batangas

January 21 — Naic

January 27 — Cagayan de Oro

January 28 — Bohol

January 31 — Tacloban

February 3 — Cebu

February 4 — Albay

February 5 — Quezon City

“And 2024 is off to a roaring start,” the MUPH organization captioned the post. “Who will represent these provinces and cities in the 2024 Miss Universe Philippines Competition?”

Meanwhile, the organization has yet to announce the coronation date for the national pageant.

Makati’s Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 20 of the international edition, is the reigning Miss Universe Philippines.

The Miss Universe 2024 pageant will also be the first edition without age restrictions for the candidates. This comes after mothers and wives were welcomed into the competition starting 2023. – Rappler.com