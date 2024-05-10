New Miss USA 2023 is part-Filipina Savannah Gankiewicz

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gankiewicz's appointment comes after Utah's Noelia Voigt steps down from her post as Miss USA

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss USA organization named part-Filipina Savannah Gankiewicz Miss USA 2023 on Friday, May 10 (Manila time).

Gankiewicz, who was the first-runner up in Miss USA 2023, will officially be crowned in a ceremony in her native state, Hawaii, on May 15 (May 14 in Manila).

“We are proud to crown Savannah Miss USA 2023, A true representation of vision, intelligence, and compassion. Her dedication to empowering women through self-love and confidence is inspiring, and we look forward to her impactful reign as Miss USA,” said Miss USA Organization CEO & President Laylah Rose.

This comes just days after Utah’s Noelia Voigt resigned from her post as Miss USA, reminding people to never “compromise [their] physical and mental well-being.”

“I fully support and respect Noelia’s decision to step down, and I stand in solidarity with mental health awareness. I accept the crown knowing that I have been uplifted by my supporters, family, friends, and the people of Hawaii throughout this journey. I accept this title on their behalf,” Gankiewicz said as she accepted the new title following Voigt’s resignation.

Gankiewicz later shared her own statement on her decision to accept the title, stating that it was not made lightly. She also emphasized that she supports Voigt and admires her bravery in choosing to prioritize her mental health.

Gankiewicz then shared what she plans to do now that she has been crowned the new Miss USA.

“With the little time I have as Miss USA, it is my intention to bring attention and focus onto the rebuilding of Lahaina on my island of Maui. I also look forward to helping the 2024 delegates transition into a new era of Miss USA and supporting them on their own journeys towards the crown,” the beauty queen wrote.

Meanwhile, Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava also stepped down from her title, writing in her statement posted on her Instagram page that her “personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.”

As of writing, however, the Miss Teen USA Organization has yet to name a new Miss Teen USA following Srivastava’s resignation.

Gankiewicz was born in Hawaii to a Filipina mother and a Polish-Vietnamese father. She is the program director for What Makes You Feel Beautiful, a non-profit organization that aims to promote self-love among all girls and women. She also works as a model and entrepreneur.

The Filipina-Polish-Vietnamese beauty queen follows in the footsteps of half-Filipina Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel, who was crowned Miss Universe 2022. – Rappler.com