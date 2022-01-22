Miss World 2021 announces top 40 contestants

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World 2021 has announced its top 40 candidates, confirming the inclusion of Philippine bet Tracy Maureen Perez.
On January 22, the pageant announced its final top 40 on Facebook, including the 15 fast track winners and 25 candidates chosen by judges.
The fast track winners are the candidates that advanced after winning in the pageant’s preliminary challenges. Tracy had already been assured a spot in December 2021 after coming out on top in the Head to Head and Beauty With a Purpose challenges.
Here are all 40 candidates that made the cut:
- Cameroon
- Nepal
- Venezuela
- Nicaragua
- Botswana
- Kenya
- Philippines
- South Africa
- UnitedStates
- Paraguay
- Cote D’Ivoire
- Mexico
- Mongolia
- India
- England
- Poland
- Hungary
- Puerto Rico
- Colombia
- Czech Republic
- Northern Ireland
- France
- Ecuador
- Guinea
- Bahamas
- Malaysia
- Brazil
- Madagascar
- Indonesia
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Argentina
- Canada
- Dominican Republic
- Ireland
- Somalia
- Chile
- China
- Sri Lanka
- Vietnam
- Iceland
The Miss World 2021 coronation night was postponed in December 2021 due to COVID-19. It is now set to be held on March 16 in Puerto Rico.
Tracy, who hails from Cebu, is vying for the country’s second Miss World crown, following Megan Young, who won the pageant in 2013. – Rappler.com