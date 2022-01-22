Miss World 2021 announces top 40 contestants

TRACY MAUREEN PEREZ. The beauty queen is representing the Philippines at the Miss World 2021 pageant in March.

Philippine bet Tracy Maureen Perez has secured a spot after winning the pageant's Head to Head challenge

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World 2021 has announced its top 40 candidates, confirming the inclusion of Philippine bet Tracy Maureen Perez.

On January 22, the pageant announced its final top 40 on Facebook, including the 15 fast track winners and 25 candidates chosen by judges.

The fast track winners are the candidates that advanced after winning in the pageant’s preliminary challenges. Tracy had already been assured a spot in December 2021 after coming out on top in the Head to Head and Beauty With a Purpose challenges.

Here are all 40 candidates that made the cut:

Cameroon

Nepal

Venezuela

Nicaragua

Botswana

Kenya

Philippines

South Africa

UnitedStates

Paraguay

Cote D’Ivoire

Mexico

Mongolia

India

England

Poland

Hungary

Puerto Rico

Colombia

Czech Republic

Northern Ireland

France

Ecuador

Guinea

Bahamas

Malaysia

Brazil

Madagascar

Indonesia

Trinidad & Tobago

Argentina

Canada

Dominican Republic

Ireland

Somalia

Chile

China

Sri Lanka

Vietnam

Iceland

The Miss World 2021 coronation night was postponed in December 2021 due to COVID-19. It is now set to be held on March 16 in Puerto Rico.

Tracy, who hails from Cebu, is vying for the country’s second Miss World crown, following Megan Young, who won the pageant in 2013. – Rappler.com