Olivia Culpo, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Maria Menounos to host Miss Universe 2023 coronation night

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HOSTS. The Miss Universe organization announces the all-female host lineup for their 72nd coronation night.

Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall are also returning as backstage commentators

MANILA, Philippines – Girl power! An all-female line-up will take charge in hosting the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night.

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) announced on Wednesday, November 8, that Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and Emmy award-winning TV personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins are returning to host the coronation night.

Olivia and Jeannie were also the hosts for the Miss Universe 2022 coronation night.

Joining the two as main hosts is television presenter Maria Menounos.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and American Ninja Warrior co-host and actress Zuri Hall will serve as backstage commentators for the coronation night. Notably, Catriona and Zuri were also the backstage commentators for last year’s finals night.

“Welcome back to our all-female hosting team!,” the MUO said.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter John Legend is confirmed to perform at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

The Miss Universe 2023 coronation night is set for November 18 (morning of November 19 in the Philippines). Meanwhile, the preliminary competition and the national costume show are set for November 15 and 16, respectively.

Over 90 delegates from all over the world are participating in the competition. The 2023 edition will also be the first global edition that allows married women and mothers to compete.

USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel will be crowning her successor.

The Philippines’ Michelle Dee is competing in hopes of winning the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown, with its recent winners being Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018. – Rappler.com