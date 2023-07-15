Pauline Amelinckx is first runner-up for Miss Supranational 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine contender Pauline Amelinckx finished as first runner-up at the Miss Supranational 2023 international pageant on Saturday, July 15 (Philippine time) in Poland.

Ecuador’s Andrea Aguilera was awarded the Miss Supranational 2023 crown during the coronation night, followed by the Bohol bet as first runner-up, and then Brazil’s Sancler Frantz Konzen as second runner-up.

United Kingdom’s Emma Rose Collingridge was third runner-up and Dang Thanh Ngan of Vietnam was fourth.

In the top 12 were Vietnam, Brazil, Netherlands, Peru, Ecuador, United Kingdom, Philippines, Dominican Republic, India, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Gibraltar.

Amelinckx received the special award of Supra Chat Winner.

During the semifinals round, Amelinckx was asked if pageant candidates should be coached. She said: “I really think that all the candidates, somehow, can draw so much energy and knowledge from different mentors, so that they themselves can find the best in themselves, and then be able to bring that out on stage. I definitely think that getting all the help from so many different people and tapping into their own talents and knowledge is such an asset in the pageant industry.”

When the candidates were asked about a law that should be created for all countries, Amelinckx responded that it would be a “law where everyone would have access to healthcare.”

“Especially now with the pandemic almost reaching its close, I think all of us now realize how important equal healthcare is to everyone for us to be able to live our best lives, and to also make sure that healthcare reaches everyone,” she added.

Amelinckx was named Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 in May following the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night. The Philippines’ first Miss Supranational crown was won by Mutya Datul in 2013. – Rappler.com