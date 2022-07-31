IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 evening gown segment

EVENING GOWN. The top 12 candidates of Bininbining Pilipinas 2022 model evening gowns at the pageant's coronation night.

Which glammed-up look is your fave?

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas candidates brought glamor to the stage in the evening gown segment of the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, July 31, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Candidates modeled gowns by their chosen designers.

Here are the candidates in their evening gowns:

Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo City

Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube

Nicole Budol, Angono, Rizal

Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube

Chelsea Fernandez, Tacloban City

Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube

Nicole Borromeo, Cebu City

Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube

Gabrielle Basiano, Eastern Samar

Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube

Yllana Marie Aduana, Laguna

Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube

Diana Mackey, Nueva Ecija

Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube

Jasmine Omay, Tarlac

Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube

Roberta Angela Tamondong, San Pablo, Laguna

Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube

Annalena Lakrini, Bataan

Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube

Anna Carres De Mesa, Batangas

Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube

Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta, Rizal

Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube

– Rappler.com