Pageants
Binibining Pilipinas

IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 evening gown segment

IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 evening gown segment

EVENING GOWN. The top 12 candidates of Bininbining Pilipinas 2022 model evening gowns at the pageant's coronation night.

Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas' YouTube

Which glammed-up look is your fave?

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas candidates brought glamor to the stage in the evening gown segment of the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, July 31, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Candidates modeled gowns by their chosen designers.

Here are the candidates in their evening gowns:

Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo City 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Nicole Budol, Angono, Rizal 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Chelsea Fernandez, Tacloban City 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Nicole Borromeo, Cebu City
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Gabrielle Basiano, Eastern Samar 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Yllana Marie Aduana, Laguna 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Diana Mackey, Nueva Ecija
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Jasmine Omay, Tarlac 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Roberta Angela Tamondong, San Pablo, Laguna 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Annalena Lakrini, Bataan 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Anna Carres De Mesa, Batangas 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube
Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta, Rizal 
Screenshot from Binibining Pilipinas’ YouTube

