IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 evening gown segment

Which glammed-up look is your fave?
MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas candidates brought glamor to the stage in the evening gown segment of the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, July 31, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Candidates modeled gowns by their chosen designers.
Here are the candidates in their evening gowns:
Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo City
Nicole Budol, Angono, Rizal
Chelsea Fernandez, Tacloban City
Nicole Borromeo, Cebu City
Gabrielle Basiano, Eastern Samar
Yllana Marie Aduana, Laguna
Diana Mackey, Nueva Ecija
Jasmine Omay, Tarlac
Roberta Angela Tamondong, San Pablo, Laguna
Annalena Lakrini, Bataan
Anna Carres De Mesa, Batangas
Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta, Rizal
– Rappler.com
